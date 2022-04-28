Police Investigating Man Shot in Lexington Park

On Wednesday April 27, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., police responded to Southampton Drive, in Lexington Park, for the report of a shooting.

Police and emergency personnel arrived on scene and found a 21-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

Officers recovered multiple shell casings and evidence from the area. Shell casings were recovered from Three Notch Road at Southampton Drive to Bristol Avenue.

A second ambulance was requested to the scene for a 60 year-old female with glass in her leg. It is unknown if this victim was transported.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

