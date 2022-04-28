Stop Sign Runner Causes Three Car Collision in Lexington Park, Sends One Victim to Trauma Center

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at approximately 7:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Willows Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved with two off the roadway.

Witnesses reported the silver Chevrolet sedan was travelling on Willows Road when the vehicle ran the stop sign, travelled onto Point Lookout and T-boned the black Honda sedan which was subsequently struck by the Ford pickup truck.

The at fault driver of the Chevy sedan, along with the operator and passenger of the pickup truck denied any injuries. One occupant of the Honda sedan was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

