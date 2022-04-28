Junior Firefighter Training on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Calvert County for Ages 4 to12

April 28, 2022

Children ages 4-12 years are invited to earn their junior firefighter status by completing our training course and ringing the bell with pride at our Junior Firefighter Training on Thursday, May 12 from 10-11 a.m.

This event will be held in each district, please register for your preferred location:

  • Section A – North Beach Volunteer Fire Dept.
  • Section B – St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Dept.
  • Section C – Solomons Volunteer Dept.

Preregistration is encouraged. To register online, please visit https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us/ and use activity # 490332


