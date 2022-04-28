Waldorf Wendy’s Offering Free Food for a Year to the First 100 Customers for Grand Re-Opening on April 30, 2022

April 28, 2022

In celebration of its grand reopening in Charles County this Saturday, Wendy’s of Waldorf, MD (Grand Opening Tentative Date 4/30) is awarding the first 100 customers with free food for a year*!

Wend American Group, a subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group, has wrapped up these remodels, which display a fresh, enhanced look and feel, featuring:

  • Brighter dining areas with multiple seating options, including private booths, cozy lounge seating and a Wi-Fi bar
  • New Coca-Cola® Freestyle® beverage dispensers that allow customers to customize their drink choices
  • More modern and contemporary designs

*Remodeled location is 3355 Leonardtown Rd. Waldorf, MD 20601


