3-Alarm Apartment Fire in Lexington Park Leaves 26 Displaced, Causes $1 Million in Damage

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 4:10 a.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, Hollywood and Leonardtown responded to 46593 Valley Court in Lexington Park, for the reported apartment fire.

The owner is identified as Beth Cohen, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $1,000,000.00

Smoke alarms were present and activated, alerting occupants of the fire. Sprinkler systems were present and activated.

The 3-Alarm fire brought 100 firefighters from St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles County to the scene. Crews controlled the fire in 2 hours.

Investigation determined the fire started on the 3rd floor balcony and spread to the roof of the structure. The fire was discovered by an occupant. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Approximately 26 residents were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting residents with immediate needs. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



On Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 4:11 a.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, Hollywood and Leonardtown responded to the 46500 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park, for the reported apartment fire.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reporting the building was on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 3-story apartment building with fire showing through the roof, command immediately requested a 2nd alarm which alerted firefighters from St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles County to the scene.

Firefighters were initially advised of possible entrapment of occupants in one apartment and crews started an interior search of all nearby apartments .

Primary and secondary searches of all apartments yielded negative results. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist. Incident Command estimated 50 occupants were displaced by the fire.

Over 70 firefighters from Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Bay District, Ridge, Seventh District, Hollywood, NAS Patuxent River, Solomons, Prince Frederick, La Plata, Huntingtown, St. Leonard, Newburg, Bel Alton, and Hughesville responded to the scene to assist.

Valley Lee was the only department in St. Mary’s County not to respond on this incident due to three of their apparatus operating on the scene of a large brush fire in Drayden.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately one hour and 15 minutes, and continued to operate on the scene for nearly four hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and are investigating the cause of the fire.



Emergency medical personnel evaluated multiple residents, however, no transports were made and no known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available. GoFundMe/Donations for all affected residence occupants will be provided when Official ones are provided.

Firefighters had to stop multiple vehicles from driving into their scene and observed multiple vehicles run over hose lines during the four hour incident.

Our First Responders remind citizens that it is illegals to drive over fire hose in the State of Maryland? Per Maryland Code Title 21, Subtitle 11, Section 21-1110, “Unless he has the consent of the fire department official in command, the driver of a vehicle may not drive over any unprotected hose of a fire department that is laid down on any highway or private driveway.

“Not only is it illegal, it is extremely dangerous for our crews and costly for the department. It can also damage your vehicle. Water is our lifeline and when you choose to drive over hose lines, you are compromising the safety of those operating at the scene and putting your neighbors’ home in even more danger.”

“Just STOP! Be patient, we will get you on your way as soon as we can. Next time, it could be your fire we are trying to put out.”

