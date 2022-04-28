One Victim Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Shooting in Lexington Park

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21650 block of Eric Road in Lexington Park, for the reports of multiple victims possibly shot.

Police arrived on the scene to find one adult male victim with multiple gunshots wounds.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene and started life saving measures. A short time later firefighters reported the victim had a pulse.

Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to the Maryland State Police Aircraft Hangar in Hollywood, where Trooper 7 landed to transport the victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

No other known injuries have been reported.

Police are investigating the shooting have collected numerous pieces of evidence from the scene and nearby areas.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

