UPDATE: Great Mills Man Charged With Attempted First Degree Murder of 21-Year-Old Lexington Park Man

UPDATE 5/1/2022: On April 28, 2022, at 4:57 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Deputies arrived on scene within three minutes of the initial 911 call and began lifesaving measures to the victim until the arrival of Emergency Services Personnel (EMS).

On April 30, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located and arrested Jarvis Joseph Carter, age 40 of Great Mills, and charged him with the following:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Assault First and Second Degree

Handgun on Person

Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime

Carter remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status.

On April 28, 2022, at 4:57 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the victim, Danicco Theodore Hall, age 21 of Lexington Park, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center in critical condition.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at [email protected].

4/28/2022: On Thursday, April 28, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21650 block of Eric Road in Lexington Park, for the reports of multiple victims possibly shot.

Police arrived on the scene to find one adult male victim with multiple gunshots wounds.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene and started life saving measures. A short time later firefighters reported the victim had a pulse.

Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to the Maryland State Police Aircraft Hangar in Hollywood, where Trooper 7 landed to transport the victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

No other known injuries have been reported.

Police are investigating the shooting have collected numerous pieces of evidence from the scene and nearby areas.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

