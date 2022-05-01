Three Transported to Hospital and Four Pediatric Victims Flown Out After Rollover Collision in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Lockes Hill Road and Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned and multiple trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a FedEx cargo van and a passenger SUV involved.

20 firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, and Hughesville responded. Crews reported the SUV was off the roadway and overturned with multiple trapped. Firefighters extricated two victims in under 15 minutes.

Incident command requested additional ambulances and reported a total of 7 victims to be transported.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 landed nearby. Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 both transported two victims to area Children’s centers.

Three victims were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the collision. The Maryland State Highway Administration was requested to the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

