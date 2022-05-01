St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Drive-by Shooting in Great Mills, Police Searching for Suspect Vehicle

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., police responded to Coronado Drive in Great Mills, for multiple reports of shots fired.

Deputies arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes and located multiple shell casings in the roadway.

Police collected multiple pieces of evidence from the scene and recovered multiple videos of the suspect vehicle fleeing the area.

The suspects were last seen fleeing in a red, new model small SUV/Crossover that was seen fleeing from Norris Road onto Clipper Drive. The vehicle was occupied multiple times and police consider them armed and dangerous.

No injuries were reported. It is unknown if any property was struck or damaged.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.