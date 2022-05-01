Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Associations’ Annual Convention and Parade in Lexington Park





The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is excited to announce that we will be hosting the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Associations’ Annual Convention and Parade on May 1, 2022, our Fire Chief Joe Gould will be the incoming President of the Association.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic the annual convention and parade has not happened for two years. The parade and fireman’s games will be on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The parade will start promptly at 1:00 p.m. (rain or shine) and the fireman’s games will begin after the completion of the parade.

The parade will begin at St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road and will continue to Millison Plaza on FDR Blvd. The fireman’s games will be conducted at Bay District Fire Station 3, located at 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD.

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is seeking corporate sponsors to offset the cost of the convention. The Bay District VFD and Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association are both Tax Exempt Organizations and all contributions are tax deductible.

Bay District released the following information for Parking Information. “For those that plan on attending today’s parade and firemen game for SMVFA parking will be by the entrance to Nicolet park and Waldon center on FDR Blvd and shuttles will be running to and from our station.”

Expect traffic delays on Great Mills Road, road closures and slow down, use caution! Police and security will be on scene to assist.

