Two Motorcyclists Flown to Trauma Center After Rear-Ending SUV in California

May 2, 2022

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Miramar Way in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving two pedestrians.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a motorcycle and two occupants in the roadway.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for the female occupant of the motorcycle.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the adult female occupant and the adult male operator to an area trauma center.

The operator of the SUV denied any injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to handle the crash.




