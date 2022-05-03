David Joe Gaulke, 90 of California, MD passed away on April 19, 2022 at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s, Callaway, MD.

He was born on July 30, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Harry Johann Gaulke and Elaine Virginia Wessinger.

Dave joined the Marine Corps Reserve several months before high school graduation and his unit was called into active duty during the Korean War. He served proudly stateside for four years; once a Marine, always a Marine!

He completed a plasterers apprenticeship and thoroughly enjoyed this profession with his Dad and Uncle until sheetrock emerged as a viable replacement, and college seemed the better choice. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Macalester College, Minnesota, his Master’s in Business Administration from Florida Institute of Technology.

Dave was a pioneer in the computer industry starting with NCR in 1961. He traveled the country from New York to St. Petersburg to develop computerized banking programs made difficult by the limitations of the computer and its machine language. At Pax River NATC, he managed the Computer Systems and Operations Branch and as Program Manager for the Director of Computer Sciences Directorate (CSD), his last extreme effort was as liaison for CSD with the architect, contractors, and public works personnel. CSD received approval for a new 42,000 sq ft building to centralize many of the base’s ADP functions, merging personnel and equipment from four different locations without interruption to either the business or scientific workload. Countless meetings, negotiations, compromises; all went well!

Two of Dave’s most cherished treasures were from these important times. He was presented the very prestigious Royal Order of the Digitized Ulcer by the DR&CG, Range Commanders Council in 1972. Upon completion of his service in 1986, he was awarded the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service medal.

After retirement in 1986, Dave and Lorraine moved to Emily and then Crosslake, MN. Dave was elected to the Emily city council (proposed and got passed a 350% city budget increase), served as president of his Lions organization, served on the Lutheran church board, helped to save the Emily elementary school by helping to establish the first Charter School in Minnesota which was sponsored by the state board of education, and thoroughly enjoyed boating, fishing, and having children and grands visit!

Throughout his life, Dave developed lifelong friends, really his band of brothers which he never had. He had this ability to connect with people through his love of homesteading, cooking, grilling, his unique sense of humor and skill of sitting and sipping for long and interesting conversations.

His beloved family was his wife of 40 years, Lorraine; his children, Lisa Loreen Tennyson (Francis) of Mechanicsville, MD, Matthew David Gaulke (Grace) of Sumter, SC, Martin David Gaulke (Laura) of Cloquet, MN, Kathryn Jolene Rudqvist (Stefan) of Annapolis, MD, Duane David Gaulke of Drayden, MD, their mother, Lois, deceased; his step-children, Kenneth Scott Hardman (Beth) deceased, Jon Christopher Hardman (Gretchen) of Callaway, MD, and Michelle Marie Schellberg (Steven) of Port Matilda, PA; 14 grandchildren, Lindsey, JD, Emma, Jackson, Emmie, Ben, Ken, Isaac, Jolene, Brandon, Matt, Rachel, Benjamin, Kristen; 9 great grandchildren, Emilie, Gage, Serenity, Landen, Freya, Reid, AJ, Christian, and Emma.

Services will be private.

