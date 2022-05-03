Karen Elinor Brobst, 86 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on April 26, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

She was born on June 6, 1935 in Muskegon, MI to the late George Gilbert and Julia (Wilson) Gilbert.

Karen loved God, her family, her community, and her country. She was known for her volunteer work throughout Southern Maryland community. She often took leadership roles in several organizations including the American Association of University Women, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Fleet Reserve Auxiliary. Karen was a lifelong reader and she was an active patron of the public library. She cared about the rights of women and girls and she supported causes that helped to improve women’s lives. She worked with groups that support Veterans, active duty military and their families. Karen was generous with her time and resources. She volunteered at the library book sales, coached youth bowling leagues, volunteered at the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home Library, built care packages for the needy, donated to the food pantries and soup kitchens and so much more. Wherever she saw a need, she stepped up and took care of it and often inspired others to do the same.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Jill Elizabeth Killby and son-in-law, Mike Killby of White Plains, MD; son-in-law Jack Yates of Lexington Park, MD; her sister, Delores (Dee) Pike of Traverse City, MI; her granddaughter, Elizabeth M. Froehlich (Justin); and three great grandchildren Kaylee Timers, Briar Froehlich and Isaac Froehlich and many dear friends in the community. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her children, Thomas Hagen Brobst, Jr. and Patricia Esther Brobst Yates.

The family will receive friends on Monday May 2, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with Prayers at 6:30 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will be held on May 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 144, Lexington Park, MD 20653 or Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

