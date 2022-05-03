Rosalinda Wepf McWilliams, age 86, entered into rest on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Mrs. McWilliams was born in Bronx, NY, on May 19, 1935. She graduated from Bergenfield High School, Bergenfield, NJ, in 1935, and College of Notre Dame of Maryland in 1957.

She was the wife of the late Dr. Thomas G. McWilliams, Jr, a St. Mary’s County native.

Mrs. McWilliams had a long career as an elementary school teacher, specializing in music education. She shared her beautiful voice with the church choir and enjoyed travelling and caring for several horses she had over the years.

Mrs. McWilliams will be missed by her sisters, Sonia Hadyk, Syracuse, NY, and Marlene Wepf, Cooper City, FL; son Albert McWilliams (Andrea), Macon, GA; daughters, Rosalinda Marie McWilliams, Nashua, NH, and Eliza “Lisa” Ridgely McWilliams, Elkton, MD; granddaughters, Ann Marie Montgomery (Derek), North East, MD, and Melissa Halligan (Shawn), Bel Air, MD; and great-grandchildren, Morgan and Ophelia Montgomery.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the church chapel. Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 1:00 PM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, Bushwood, MD with Deacon Joseph Lloyd officiating.