Ronald “Ron” Edward Tinsley, Sr., 75, of Mechanicsville, MD, formerly of St. George’s Island, MD, passed away peacefully to his eternal life on April 18, 2022 while surrounded by family. Born on June 10, 1946, he was the son of the late Orlando Edward Tinsely and the late Mary Agatha Tinsley. Ron is survived by his wife Patricia Tinsley, whom he married in September 1976 in La Plata, MD, his sister Joan Turgeau, children John (Judi), Ronald Jr. (Norma), Donna, Theresa, Joe (Kristol); grandchildren Drew, Meghan, Sarah, Jordan, Cole, and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Jordan Danielle Tinsley.

Ron proudly served for over 25 years as an electrician with the IBEW Local 26. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, and was an avid fisherman, gardener, enjoyed collecting antique fishing tackle, sharing a smile, and could often be found at the local poker or pitch game.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 5:00PM to 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, with prayers recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, with Father Chip Luckett officiating. Interment will follow immediately at the family cemetery on St. George’s Island, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be John Tinsley, Ronnie Tinsley, Andrew Tinsley, Cole Tinsley, Mark Loschiavo, and Tony Loschiavo. Honorary pallbearer will be Galo Panchi.

