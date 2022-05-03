George “Earl” Newton, 71, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on April 18, 2022 at his home. Born on May 14, 1950 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Dorothy Newton and Leo Newton. Earl was the loving husband of Sarah Johns-Newton, whom he married on November 10, 1995 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD. He is survived by his children Myssi Williams (David) of Mechanicsville, MD and Mary Hughes of Mechanicsville, MD, his grandchildren Ryan Raley (Crystal), Brooke Raley, Scott Hughes, Brandon Hughes, DJ Williams, and Jace Williams, great grandchildren Christopher Raley and Rylynn Raley, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as his siblings Linda Johnson, Christine Hill, Charlie Newton, Dottie Wilcox, and Wanda Markakis. Earl was preceded in death by his siblings Snow Newton and Bobbie Palmer.

Earl was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1968. He served in the Army National Guard for 12 years from November 1969 to retirement in 1981. Earl worked as a Firefighter and EMT for NAS Patuxent Fire Department for 25 years, retiring in 2008. He was a member of the Mechanicsville Vol. Fire Dept., Mechanicsville Vol. Rescue Squad lifetime member, Hollywood Vol. Rescue Squad, and St. Mary’s County ALS, and Member of the Hall of Fame with the Southern Maryland Vol. Firemen’s Association. Earl was also a CPR and First Aide Instructor for St. Mary’s County, MD. His other nicknames included Turtle, Earl the Squirrel, and Earl the Pearl.

Earl was a softball coach, and enjoyed fishing, crabbing, spending time with family and friends, playing keno, bingo, trips to the casinos, as well as breakfast and lunch outings. He loved sitting on his carport watching cars go by and having visitors.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon at the Mechanicsville Vol. Fire Department Hall, Mechanicsville, MD, where a funeral service will follow at 12 noon with Deacon Bill Kyte officiating. Interment will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Casoni, George Bussler, David Williams, Hunter Heiss, Stanley Williams, and John Raley. Honorary pallbearers will be the Mechanicsville Vol. Fire Department, Mechanicsville Vol. Rescue Squad, Hollywood Vol. Rescue Squad, NAS Pax River Fire Department, and St. Mary’s County ALS Unit.

Contributions may be made to the Mechanicsville Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 37, Mechanicsville, MD 20659, Mechanicsville Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15 Mechanicsville, MD 20659, Hollywood Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79 Hollywood, MD 20636, or any local Fire or EMS Company.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.