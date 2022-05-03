John Francis Carroll, Sr., 93 of Lexington Park, MD, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on April 20, 2022. He was one of ten of children, born on February 22, 1929, to the late Douglas and Grace Tolson Carroll.

He was affectionately known as “Francis” and also known as “Pop Carroll” to his children. He received his education from St. Peter Claver Catholic School. He worked as a caretaker for St. Mary’s College of Maryland, St. Mary’s City, MD for 30 years, retiring November 1, 1984. After retiring, Francis went to work for Raley’s Furniture Store, Lexington Park, MD as a caretaker and part-time driver for 10 years. He was also a groundskeeper for St. Cecilia Catholic Church and St. James Catholic Cemetery for over 20 years.

Francis was united in holy matrimony to his high school sweetheart, Annie Cecilia (Somerville) Carroll on December 30, 1950, at St. James Catholic Church, St. Mary’s City, MD. From this union they were blessed with eight children and celebrated over 71 years of marriage, symbolizing true love, purity, rarity and strength.

Francis was a faithful servant and lifelong member of St. Cecilia

Catholic Church, where he served as an usher. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Michael’s Council No. 2065, Ridge, MD.

He enjoyed socializing with his family and friends, family gatherings, shining his cars and going to Budds Creek racetrack in his early years.

Francis leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife, Annie; five children, David (Vicky), Martin, Joan (Ronnie), Maurice and Christopher, Sr., and his partner-in-crime “Little Dave” 😊 all of Lexington Park, MD; 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Sarah Chase of Lexington Park, MD and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends; and goddaughter, Debbie Short.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sons, John Francis Carroll, Jr. and Jeffrey Owen Carroll; daughter, Joyce Ann Carroll; grandson, John Francis Carroll, III; three sisters, Lucy Dudley, Virginia Porter, Helen Robinson; and five brothers, Augustus, Charles, Tolbert, Thomas and Paul Carroll.