Richard Thomas “Dick” Holden, 93 died on April 22nd, 2022, at his home in St. Georges Park. He was the son of the late Basil and Gertrude Holden of St. Georges Island. Mr. Holden was preceded in death by his wife Catherine Adele Holden. He is survived by his brother Robert Holden and sons: Richard T “Rich” Holden Jr., Earl A. “Andy” Holden and Wayne P. Holden along with a large extended family and many friends.

Mr. Holden was born in Baltimore and moved with his family to St Georges Park before WWII, his father a carpenter was employed building the Patuxent River Naval base. He served briefly in the Maryland Army National Guard then joined the United States Air Force, serving for twenty years at locations all over the world, before retiring in 1969.

He returned to Maryland and settled with his family. Mr. Holden was employed at the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship for many years and was also an independent plumbing and carpentry contractor.

Mr. Holden had been at times both a commercial and recreational crabber, fisherman and oysterman. He is remembered for his craftsmanship, especially as a boat builder, helpful nature and outgoing personality. He will be buried at St Georges Catholic Church where he had been a member of the parish for much of his life.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 12:00 Noon in St. George Catholic Church Valley Lee, MD with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.