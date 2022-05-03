Deborah Jean Langley, “Debbie”, 69, of Great Mills, MD, passed away on April 27, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Born on June 13, 1952 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of Charles Langley of Great Mills, MD and the late Betty Langley. Debbie was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and is survived by her siblings Julie Hinthorne of Port Orchard, WA, Susan Trossbach of Great Mills, MD, Charlene Knott of Lexington Park, MD, Linda Langley of Lexington Park, MD, Charles Langley, Jr., of Great Mills, MD, and Robin Butterfield of Lexington Park, MD.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00AM with Father Jerry Gamrot officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Face Catholic Cemetery, Great Mills, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Lauren Blizek, Francis Trossbach, Matthew Knott, Jason Knott, Tyler Knott, and Charles Langley, Jr.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.