Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Mourning the Passing of K-9 Taz

It is with great sadness that the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of K-9 Taz.

K-9 Taz served the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office from the Fall of 2013 until his untimely passing on April 30, 2022. K-9 Taz was assigned to M/DFC Burggraff and was a valued member of Patrol Squad 3.

K-9 Taz was a European import German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois Mix that went through Patrol class in 2013 and was certified in Patrol/Narcotics Detection. Taz was certified in tracking, evidence article search, building/area search, criminal apprehension, and CDS detection.

During his tenure K-9 Taz was apart of many Narcotics seizures and patrol apprehensions. K-9 Taz was also well known for his demonstrations at many of the schools and birthday parties in Calvert County.

K-9 Taz will be greatly missed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Burggraff family.

Thank you for your service K-9 Taz. End of Watch: April 30, 2022.

