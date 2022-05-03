NAS Patuxent River to Close Cedar Point Road and Cedar Point Beach for Equipment Transport on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

NAS Patuxent River will close Cedar Point Beach and a portion of Cedar Point Road between Cartier Road and Utgoff Road (near Atlantic Test Ranges) from 11:00 a.m., to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 for equipment transport operations.

Personnel are directed to use alternate routes during these times. There will be no thoroughfare around the base between the Golf Course and Atlantic Test Range for pedestrians, cyclists, or vehicular traffic.

Recreation activities on the beach are suspended during this operation.


This entry was posted on May 3, 2022 at 8:02 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Department of Defense, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.