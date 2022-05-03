Two Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision with Entrapment in Leonardtown

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, at approximately 10:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Nellies Way in Clements, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with the operator of one vehicle trapped.

13 firefighters from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department extricated the single victim in under 10 minutes.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

