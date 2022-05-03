Historic Sotterley Hosting Half-Price Mother’s Day Tours on Sunday, May 8, 2022

Give the mothers and grandmothers in your life a unique treat by bringing them to Historic Sotterley for a guided tours. On Sunday, May 8th, all guided and self-guided tours will be half-priced for moms!

While on site, you can also visit the exhibits, stroll the gorgeous Colonial Revival Garden and grounds, browse and buy specialty items at our Museum Store, plan a picnic overlooking the scenic river, or take a walk on the nature trails.

If you would like to schedule your tour time in advance, please contact Sotterley by Friday, May 7th at 301-373-2280.

Mother’s Day Tour Schedule: 

12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.

(Dads will get their turn on Father’s Day!)


