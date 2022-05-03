SMECO Honors Outstanding Teachers from St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles Counties





Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) worked with the school systems of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties to select and honor 23 educators with Outstanding Teacher awards for leadership in the fields of mathematics, science, technology, and engineering.

Receiving awards this year were nine math teachers, eight science teachers, and six STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) teachers from schools in three counties. The teachers were chosen for their outstanding performance in the areas of creativity, rapport with students, enthusiasm for teaching, professionalism, and innovative teaching methods. Each teacher receives a plaque and a cash award. In 31 years, SMECO has recognized 458 local math and science teachers.

“As educators, you know that STEM skills are becoming more and more coveted by businesses, and SMECO is no different. These students are vital for the continued success of our business because they bring those valuable mathematics, science, and technology skills to the workplace. You enable the next generation of innovators,” said Sonja Cox, SMECO president and CEO, at the awards presentation.

“Our gifted honorees understand that their job is about more than teaching mathematics, science, and technology. It’s about thinking creatively and making classroom and virtual teaching experiences exciting for students. They identify ways to leap outside of the educational norms and create experiences that are unexpected, unique, and ultimately more memorable. They teach skills that are important not only to employers and the economy, but also important to our future.”

SMECO’s Outstanding Mathematics, Science, and STEM Teachers of the Year are listed below.

Calvert County

Christopher Angus, Windy Hill Elementary School, STEM

Kristen Johnson, Barstow Elementary School, Mathematics

Meghan Johnson, Huntingtown High School, Science

Robert Martin, Huntingtown High School, Mathematics

Gregory Reed, Mill Creek Middle School, STEM

Juanita Ridenour, Northern Middle School, Mathematics

Eric Turnbaugh, Calvert Middle School, Science

Charles County

Lauren Bonn, Milton Somers Middle School, Mathematics

Melissa Bridegum, Mary B. Neal Elementary School, Mathematics

Michelle Fryer Dommel, Berry Elementary School, Science

Jennifer Hoiler, Henry E. Lackey High School, Mathematics

Charles Newcomb, Westlake High School, Science

Erin Rhoades, Milton Somers Middle School, Science

Stephanie Vinson, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, STEM

Brian Wells, Westlake High School, STEM

St. Mary’s County

Jayme Knobloch, Great Mills High School, STEM

Clarissa Labor, Chopticon High School, Science

Jessica Sage, Chesapeake Public Charter School, STEM

Kirsten Seiler, Greenview Knolls Elementary School, Mathematics

Kathryn Smith, Leonardtown Middle School, Mathematics

Megan Soly, Spring Ridge Middle School, Science

Matthew Taggert, Great Mills High School, Mathematics

Summer Wood, Piney Point Elementary School, Science