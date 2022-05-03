51-Year-Old Virginia Man Killed After Dirt Bike Accident at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, at approximately 2:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Budds Creek Motocross Park located at 27963 Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported one not breathing after a crash.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the adult male victim was unconscious and not breathing on the track.

Fire and rescue personnel performed life-saving measures before pronouncing the victim deceased on the scene a short time later.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and assisted with the death investigation.

The victim has been identified as Marc Daniels, age 51 of Woodbridge, Virginia.

The Budds Creek Motocross Park released the following.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that Budds Creek Motocross Park reports the passing of amateur motocross racer, Marc Daniels of Woodbridge, Virginia. On Sunday, May 1, Marc passed away after an accident during practice, on Henry Hill. Marc loved riding his dirt bike with his friends and family. He will be remembered as one of the nicest guys in the pits. He will also be remembered a fierce competitor. Marc was 51 years old. Please keep the Daniels family in your prayers. Godspeed, Marc.”

“Below is a link to the gofundme. If you are able to help, please consider donating to help the family through these tough times.”

GoFundMe link for the family – click here.

