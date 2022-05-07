Lusby Man Cited for Impaired Driving After Causing Head-on Collision in California, Released from Jail on Same Day

UPDATE 5/7/2022: Jesse Richard Bowen Jr., age 45 of Lusby, has been issued with five traffic citations on May 3, 2022. He was released from jail on the same day on his own recognizance.

NEGLIGENT DRIVING RECKLESS DRIVING FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER (DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S),DRUG(S)&ALCO.)) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE

5/3/2022: On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at approximately 12:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Patuxent Beach Road and South Patuxent Beach Road in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with possible entrapment.

Police arrived on the scene and found a Ford Escape and Chevrolet Suburban in the roadway involved in a head-on style collision, deputies requested fire and rescue personnel to expedite their response.

18 firefighters from Hollywood and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments responded and found the operator of the Suburban unconscious and trapped. Firefighters reported the victim was overdosing.

First Responders administered at least one dose of Narcan (Naloxone) and extricated the victim from the vehicle in under 10 minutes.

The operator of the Suburban regained consciousness after being administered the Narcan and denied injuries. The adult female operator of the Ford SUV signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office administered field sobriety tests on the Suburban’s operator and placed them into custody a short time later.

No injuries were reported. Fire and rescue personnel operated on the scene for approximately 35 minutes.

All photos/videos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.



