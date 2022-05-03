La Plata Police Department Honor Guard Participates in the 28th Annual Blue Mass in Washington D.C.

Earlier today, members of the La Plata Police Department Honor Guard participated in the 28th annual Blue Mass at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. The mass honored fallen law enforcement officers and fire safety officials and those who are currently serving.

Federal, state and local first responders in police agencies from around the country will be the focus of the event. Local first responders included in the mass include:

USCP Officer Brian Sicknick — He died following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol of natural causes. End of Watch: January 7, 2021

USCP Officer Billy Evans — He was struck by the driver of a car who intentionally rammed a security checkpoint where Evans was working outside the Capitol. End of Watch: April 2, 2021

Corporal George Gonzalez — The Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer who died in an attack near the bus platform at the Pentagon Metro station. End of Watch: August 3, 2021

Sergeant Frederick Henry Cameron — Fairfax County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: January 12, 2021

Corporal Christine Lynn Peters — Greenbelt, Maryland, Police Department, End of Watch: January 14, 2021

Captain James Anthony Sisk — Culpeper County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: October 1, 2021

Police Officer Keona Schannel Holley — Baltimore City, Maryland, Police Department, End of Watch: December 23, 2021

Police Officer Gregory Michael Santangelo — Frederick City, Maryland, Police Department, End of Watch: December 28, 2021

La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner served many years at Greenbelt (MD) Police Department with Corporal Christine Peters who was struck by a vehicle while assisting an allied law enforcement officer at the scene car crash. Corporal Peters died of her injuries approximately two weeks later.

