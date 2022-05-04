Ridge Couple Arrested After Assaulting Their 15-Year-Old Daughter and 17-Year-Old Son

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, police responded to the 49000 block of Harry James Road for the report of a domestic disturbance in progress.

Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with a 15-year-old female victim and a 17-year-old male victim who stated their parents assaulted them.

The suspects (the victims Mother and Father) are identified as Roxanne Clark age 46, and Stephen Clark age 59, both of Ridge, Maryland.

Court documents show that deputies made contact with the 15-year-old female victim who stated her parents took her brother to the basement to cut his hair, the victim stated her brother did not want his hair cut and as he was being yelled at by both parents, she went to the top of the stairs leading to the basement and yelled at them to stop trying to cut the male victims hair.

The female victim stated her mother, Roxanne came to the top of the stairs and “got in her face”, and when the victim told Roxanne not to touch her, Roxanne pushed the victim, grabbed her by the hair on the back of her head which caused a struggle ensued and causing the victim fell to the ground with Roxanne on top of the victim.



While on top of the victim, Roxanne grabbed her by the shoulders and began to violently shake her, causing her head to strike the ground multiple times.

Once Roxanne got off of the victim, the victim ran from the residence to a neighbors house and called 911. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed injuries to the victims head. Officers reported five other children were in the residence and present during the incident.

Roxanne has been charged with one count of Child Abuse – 2nd Degree Cust., and one count of Assault 2nd Degree

When officers made contact with Stephen Clark, he advised he was involved in a verbal altercation with his son which then turned physical. Stephen advised he was arguing with the victim over the length of his hair, and due to the victim not following orders, Stephen was going to cut the victims hair.

Stephen reported his son was resisting, not allowing him to cut his hair and told officers he became outraged and pushed the victim, slapped him, then struck the victim with a closed hand and grabbed the victim by the hair to cut it.

The victim stated his father was upset because his hair was too long and talked back to him, he stated Stephen struck him in the head, pushed him, slapped him, and then grabbed him by the neck with both hands and placed him in the chair to cut his hair. Police observed visible injuries to the victims head, arm and elbow.

When the victims 15-year-old sister walked into the basement and yelled at Stephen to stop assaulting him, Stephen ran at her and grabbed her and began striking her in the head with a closed hand, causing visible injuries to the back of her head.

Stephen has been charged with two counts of Child Abuse – 2nd Degree Cust., and two counts of Assault 2nd Degree.

No booking photo was available for Stephen as of 5/3/2022. Updates will be provided when it becomes available. Both Stephen and Roxanne were released from jail in under 48 hours on their own recognizance.

