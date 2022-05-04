Washington D.C., Man Arrested for Stabbing Man to Death After Fight on Metrobus in Oxon Hill

Homicide Unit detectives charged a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred last Friday in Oxon Hill. The suspect is 25 year-old Norman Bethea, Jr. of Washington, DC. He is charged with fatally stabbing 28-year-old Steven Artkale Davis of Oxon Hill.

On April 29, 2022, at approximately 2:45 pm, patrol officers responded to the 1100 block of Southview Drive for the report of an assault. The officers discovered Davis unresponsive in the roadway suffering from trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Bethea stabbed Davis after the two were involved in a physical altercation that started on a bus and continued once they exited the bus. Bethea was taken into custody not far from the scene.

Bethea is charged with second-degree murder and other related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0020550.

