19th Annual CommUNITY Prayer Walk 2022 to be held in Solomons on Saturday, May 7, 2022

CommUNITY Prayer Walk 2022 will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday May 7, 2022 at the Solomons Pavilion. Fellowship, Praise and Worship at the Pavilion will be followed by a walk on the Island to pray at designated Prayer Stops including at the base of the Thomas Johnson Bridge.

This annual event is in its 19th year. Local Tri-county Churches, A More Excellent Way ministry, the Circle of Angels Initiative, and the Calvert Interfaith Council (CIC) will host the gathering on the first Saturday in May for the 2022 CommUNITY Prayer Walk. Churches and members of the Calvert Interfaith Council come together to plan this one day Annual Affair. Local law enforcement officials and businesses support the event as well.

The Prayer Walk has been held on Solomons Island in Calvert County most years with a gathering once on Great Mills Road and Route 235 in St. Mary’s County, and Berry Road in Charles County simultaneously with Solomons and last year the 2021 CommUNITY Prayer Walk was held in Prince Frederick.



All ethnicities, faiths, genders, and generations walk, sing, and worship together to build CommUNITY together. People as far as Virginia travel annually to the event.In previous years a Church from the Ukraine joined the Walk.

Prayers are for peace, world nations, affordable housing, healing of the sick, those battling mental illnesses, local businesses, world leaders, government, first responders, marriage and families, youth and schools, those battling addictions, single parents, missing and exploited children, racial tensions, comfort for all who have lost loved ones, love and so much more.

The public is welcome to join the Prayer Walk. It is not necessary to be a member of a Church. Due to COVID-19, Masks are required to be worn at all times.

“Our vision is that one day soon the first Saturday in May there will be CommUNITY Prayer Walks all over this great earth” said CeCe Mackall, founder of the Walk. “ All people, all nations honoring GOD and loving on one another, impacting and empowering one another.”

