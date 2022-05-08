UPDATE: Fugitive with Four Open Warrants in Charles County Located and Arrested

May 7, 2022
George Harvey, 43, of Waldorf

George Harvey, 43, of Waldorf

UPDATE: Harvey was located and is being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

5/5/2022: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of George Harvey, 43, of Waldorf, who has four open warrants including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to appear in court for two burglary charges and failure to appear in court for a charge of malicious destruction of property.

Anyone with information about Harvey’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Johnson at 301-609-6453.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to Harvey’s arrest.

George Harvey, 43, of Waldorf

George Harvey, 43, of Waldorf

This entry was posted on May 7, 2022 at 10:03 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.