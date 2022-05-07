Police Release Update for Murder Arrest on May 5, 2022, Police Searching for Second Suspect

UPDATE on 5/7/2022: On Wednesday, Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives opened an investigation into the murder of 34-year-old Benjamin Ampong of Lorton.

Ampong was fatally shot at approximately 1:00 pm on Corning Avenue in Fort Washington. A description of the suspect’s vehicle was immediately broadcast to officers. One of the responding officers observed a car matching that description leaving the area.

The officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused, and a short pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle crashed in the 4800 block of Wheeler Road and the two occupants jumped out of the car.

One suspect, a 16-year-old male from Washington, DC, was arrested nearby. The second suspect was able to flee the scene.

Detectives then worked to identify the second suspect and gathered information suggesting 31-year-old Anthony Shaw of Washington, DC, was that second gunman, to include a link to the owner of the suspect vehicle and an independent eyewitness who selected him in a double-blind photo array. An arrest warrant was obtained, and Shaw was taken into custody in Washington, DC, Thursday morning.

The department announced Shaw’s arrest Thursday afternoon. On Friday, detectives who were continuing to investigate the case collected additional information from Mr. Shaw’s family which led to the discovery of new evidence which proved Mr. Shaw was not near the location of the murder and they also provided additional information that furthers the case.

Upon discovering the new evidence, detectives immediately contacted the State’s Attorney’s Office and the charges against him have been dropped. Mr. Shaw has also been released from custody.

The investigation into identifying and arresting the second suspect continues.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.



The Homicide Unit charged two suspects, one adult and one juvenile, in connection with a fatal shooting in Fort Washington on Wednesday. The name of the victim, an adult male, will be released once his family is notified. The adult suspect is 31-year-old Anthony Shaw of Washington, DC. The juvenile suspect is a 16-year-old male from Washington, DC. Both suspects are charged as adults in this case.

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at approximately 1:00 pm, patrol officers were called to the 2500 block of Corning Avenue for a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered the victim in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was broadcast to officers. One of the responding officers observed a car matching that description leaving the area. The officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop.

A short pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle crashed in the 4800 block of Wheeler Road and the two occupants jumped out of the car in an attempt to flee. The teenage suspect was arrested nearby.

Through various investigative techniques, Shaw was identified as the second suspect. With the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department, he was taken into custody in Washington, DC, where he remains pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

The preliminary investigation suggests the suspects shot the victim after robbing him. At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence suggesting the suspects and victim knew each other.

Both suspects are charged with first degree murder and related charges. The juvenile suspect is in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0021406.