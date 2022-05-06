Police Arrest Wanted Nanjemoy Man and Recover Stolen Vehicle After Traffic Stop in La Plata

On Thursday, May 4, 2022, at 1:43 a.m., patrol officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway near Shepherds Creek Place in La Plata, after observing a headlight out on the vehicle.

A check of the registration plates revealed the car had been reported stolen from Baltimore County.

The driver initially provided a false name to the officer; however, further investigation revealed his true name to be Terry Steven Craig, 54, of Nanjemoy, and that he had an open warrant in Wicomico County for violating probation.

Craig was arrested and charged with theft and traffic violations.

On May 5, a judge ordered Craig could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on the theft charge under the conditions he meet the criteria for electronic monitoring; however, he still has a detainer with Wicomico County. Cpl. Upshaw is investigating.

