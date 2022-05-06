St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shots Fired in Patuxent Homes, No Injuries Reported

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at approximately 12:14 p.m., police responded to the area of North Essex Drive and Saratoga Drive in Lexington Park, for the reports of shots fired.

Witnesses reported seeing at least four black males running from the area after the shots were heard.

Police arrived on the scene and found multiple shell casings in the roadway. Deputies recovered .22 caliber shell casings and .40 caliber shell casings from the roadway, and obtained surveillance camera footage from nearby residences/businesses.

No injuries were reported, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Police made multiple arrests in the area, however, it is unknown if they were related to this incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.