California Man Charged with Rape of a Minor

May 6, 2022
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located and arrested Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, age 28 of California, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, on a warrant for rape and several other charges.

On May 1, 2022, Detective Corporal James Bare responded to the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park for the report of a sexual assault. Preliminary investigation determined that Shubrooks illegally entered the residence and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child.

Shubrooks was arrested and charged with: First-Degree Rape; Second-Degree Rape; Third-Degree Sexual Offense; Fourth-Degree Sexual Offense: Sexual Contact; First-Degree Assault; Second-Degree Assault and Home Invasion.

Shubrooks is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Bare at 301-475-4200, ext. 8118 or at [email protected]
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

