UPDATE: Devonte Arnez Shubrooks Convicted of Felony First-Degree Assault of 11-Year-Old Child

UPDATE 3/9/2023: A St. Mary’s County jury found Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, 29, of California, MD, guilty of Felony First-Degree Assault for the strangulation of an 11-year-old child.

Sarah Proctor, Special Victims Unit (SVU) Chief for the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, prosecuted the case. She said, “Events of trauma to children are never easy for the child to re-tell, especially in a court setting; in this case, the child showed her strength.”

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said, “I want to extend appreciation to the jury members for their time and attention during the trial, to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their diligence and professionalism throughout the investigation of this case, and to SVU Chief Sarah Proctor for never shying away from prosecuting tough cases.”

The conviction carries a maximum penalty of 25 years of incarceration. Shubrooks is being held without bond pending sentencing.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.

UPDATE 5/6/2022: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located and arrested Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, age 28 of California, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, on a warrant for rape and several other charges.

5/2/2022: On May 1, 2022, Detective Corporal James Bare responded to the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park for the report of a sexual assault. Preliminary investigation determined that Shubrooks illegally entered the residence and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child.

Shubrooks was arrested and charged with: First-Degree Rape; Second-Degree Rape; Third-Degree Sexual Offense; Fourth-Degree Sexual Offense: Sexual Contact; First-Degree Assault; Second-Degree Assault and Home Invasion.

Shubrooks is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Bare at 301-475-4200, ext. 8118 or at [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

