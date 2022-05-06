Officers Locate Firearm During Traffic Stop in Newburg

May 6, 2022
Santiago Gonzales, 54, of North Carolina

Santiago Gonzales, 54, of North Carolina

On May 3, 2022,  at 7:19 p.m., Traffic Operations officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were conducting commercial vehicle inspections in the 12600 block of Crain Highway in Newburg when they stopped a truck for an inspection.

During the stop, the officers learned the driver did not have a driver’s license.

Upon further investigation, it was found the passenger in the vehicle was in possession of a handgun.

The driver was issued traffic citations.

The passenger, Santiago Gonzales, 54, of North Carolina, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal transportation of a firearm.

On May 4, a district court commissioner released Gonzalez from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.

Santiago Gonzales, 54, of North Carolina

Santiago Gonzales, 54, of North Carolina

This entry was posted on May 6, 2022 at 11:38 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.