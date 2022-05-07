Police Searching for at Least Five Gunmen and Two Vehicles Involved in Drive-by Shooting, Two Children Shot and One Dog Killed





Westphalia Division VIII investigators released video of a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in the City of District Heights. A young boy and a teenager were struck by the gunfire. Their injuries do not appear life-threatening.

The video shows a Dodge minivan with at least four occupants, and Nissan Altima or Nissan Maxima 4-door sedan with at least three occupants. Police are currently searching for the two vehicles and at least 5 gunmen that fired multiple times at the victims and children.

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., officers with the District Heights Police Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 6700 block of Alpine Street for a shooting. Prince George’s County Police detectives also responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

“On the video, a dark van and a second dark vehicle are seen stopping in the street near a group that is hanging out. Several occupants from within those vehicles then open fire on the group before fleeing.”

In addition to the two juvenile victims, a dog in the neighborhood was also killed by the gunfire.

“Opening fire on a group of children and teens with absolutely no concern for their lives is unconscionable. I assure this community and all residents of Prince George’s County that my detectives are working around the clock to find and arrest the shooters before they can cause even more harm,” said Major Trevel Watson, Commander, Westphalia Division VIII.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has information, they are asked to please call 301-516-5201.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0021462. A cash reward is available.



