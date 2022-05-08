School Resource Officer Investigating Report of Assault on School Bus:

May 8, 2022

A Charles County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer (SRO) is investigating an assault that occurred on May 3, 2022, on a school bus transporting students from Milton Somers Middle School home after dismissal.

At one point in the altercation, a seventh-grade male placed a sixth-grade male in a chokehold causing the victim to have difficulty breathing.

The assault was reported to school administrators who then notified the SRO the following morning.

The officer is continuing his investigation and has consulted with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office related to potential charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Duley at 301-932-2222.

The investigation is ongoing.

