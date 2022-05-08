Police in Calvert County Arrest D.C. Man After High Speed Chase

May 8, 2022
On April 25th, 2022, Deputy Tavares, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was conducting speed enforcement in the area of southbound Rt. 4 and Chaney Road in Dunkirk, and observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.

A traffic stop was attempted, but the suspect fled and continued to travel at speeds exceeding 115 mph through a red light with no regard for surrounding citizens.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop in the 900 block of Caravan Trail in Owings.

The driver, Jamal Courtney Glass, 41 of Washington D.C., was immediately taken into custody.

A vehicle search incident to arrest revealed a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana and a Ziploc bag containing THC edibles. Glass was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and was charged with Negligent and Reckless Driving and other traffic related citations.

