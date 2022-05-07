Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested for Intoxicated Public Disturbance

On April 26, 2022, several 911 calls were received reporting a male subject staggering in the southbound lane of Chesapeake Ave in North Beach.

Callers reported the male to be under the influence, wobbling, and stumbling close to the road.

Cpl. Fox responded to the area and made contact with Angalo Cole Anastasi, 27 of Chesapeake Beach, who appeared intoxicated. Cpl. Fox was familiar with Anastasi due to previous police encounters earlier that day. Anastasi was observed hours prior staggering in the road attempting to ride a bicycle through the mulch and landscaping of a business in the area. Anastasi was warned to go home and stay home as he was disturbing the public’s peace.

Due to the culmination of 911 calls and Anastasi’s actions, he was placed under arrest and charged with Intoxicated Public Disturbance.

