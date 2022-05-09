Department of Economic Development Announces AeroPark Innovation District Will Host 2022 AUVSI SUAS Competition

The Student UAS Competition (SUAS) has a long history in St. Mary’s County. Since 2002, the SUAS Competition has operated at Webster Outlying Field.

The Department of Economic Development is pleased to announce the 2022 SUAS is moving to the AeroPark Innovation District.

The move to the new location is a cooperative effort between AUVSI and tenants of AeroPark, including the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport (2W6), University of Maryland Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site, University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, AirTec and S. Hunt Aero.

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) Student Uncrewed Aerial Systems Competition fosters interest in Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), stimulates interest in UAS technologies and careers, and engages students in a challenging UAS mission. The competition requires students to design, integrate, report on, and demonstrate a UAS capable of autonomous flight and navigation, remote sensing via onboard payload sensors, and execute specific tasks.

The 2022 competition currently has 1000+ contestants, volunteers and coaches registered to attend, with flight missions scheduled at 2W6 for June 15-18. For more information on the 2022 Student UAS Competition, visit https://www.auvsi-suas.org/

