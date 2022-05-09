Charles County Public Schools and Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department Remembers Career Educator and Life Member Keith Alan Hettel

CCPS: Charles County Public Schools is remembering Keith Hettel, a longtime CCPS educator who retired in 2016 as the assistant superintendent of supporting services. Mr. Hettel passed away earlier this week on Tuesday, May 3.

The CCPS maintenance and operations departments are honoring Hettel through a visual memorial located outside of the maintenance bay on Radio Station Road in La Plata, across from the CCPS Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Hettel retired from CCPS in 2016 after a 41-year career working with students, staff and families in Charles County. Hettel spent his entire education career with CCPS. He was well known in the community for his friendly personality and kind demeanor, but also for his support of all students and staff.

When he retired in June 2016, Hettel was serving on former Superintendent Kimberly Hill’s executive leadership team as the assistant superintendent of supporting services. During his career with CCPS, Hettel served for many years in the roles of elementary school teacher and elementary school principal.

When asked about his retirement in June 2016, Hettel shared the following career reflections.

“I have had many varied experiences throughout my years with Charles County Public Schools. My major objectives have always been to further the learning of students and support the staffs I have worked with so they did not have obstacles in their way to prevent them from doing their job. I want to thank everyone for all of their support through the years. It has been a great ride,” Hettel said.

For most of his career, Hettel oversaw the operations of the CCPS office of human resources as an executive director and then as the assistant superintendent of human resources on former Superintendent James E. Richmond’s executive leadership team.

When Hill was appointed as superintendent in 2013, she sought Hettel’s expertise in another area of focus – supporting services. For the last three years of his career with CCPS, Hettel managed the maintenance and operations of all school system facilities, oversaw the construction of new schools and building renovations, and managed the transportation department.

CCPS thanks Mr. Hettel for 41 years of a commitment to the success of children and staff.

Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Past President and Life Member Keith Alan Hettle.

Arrangements are as follows:

Visitation on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 2:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m., and from 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., with Fireman’s Prayer at 7:00 p.m. at the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department, 3099 Livingston Rd, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Catholic Mass will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Church, 201 St Mary’s Ave, LaPlata, MD 20646



Keith A. Hettel of La Plata, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in October 2021. He faced this health challenge with grace, courage, and dignity.

Born on January 22, 1952 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, he was the son of William Hettel and Lois Hettel who predeceased him. Keith received his bachelor’s degree from Slippery Rock University PA. and his Masters degree from George Washington University, in Washington D.C.

Keith Came to work for the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) after a year of teaching in New Jersey. Starting out his teaching career as a fourth-grade teacher, Keith was a helping teacher, vice principal, principal at Gale Bailey Elementary School, he was honored to open William B Wade Elementary school. For the rest of his career, Keith was the executive director then assistant superintendent of Human Resources. He also spent several years as the assistant superintendent of Supporting Services. He retired in June of 2016.

Keith was a long-time member of the Bryans Road volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad. He Services included Past President and a member of the Board of Directors. Keith also served on the Charles County Board of Fire and Rescue Commission for several years. A member of the catholic faith, Keith attended St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in McMconchie.

Keith as a well known in the community for his friendly personality and kind demeanor, but also for his support of all students and staff. Family was a priority for Keith. A husband, father, friend, relative like Keith is such a rare, generous and kind gift. Keith was a person that everyone needs, full of smiles and laughter, love and many unrecognized good deeds.

Keith was a blessed by a loving family and is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathleen, sons Josh (Julie), Scott (Sheila); beloved grandchildren, Maggie Noah, Eleanor, Hayden, and Adeline, who will dearly miss their grandad.

His brother, Peter Hettel (Laurie) of New Jersey, also survived along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, two aunts, and a multitude of friends. Keith will be dearly missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bryans Road Volunteer and Rescue P.O. Box 111, Bryans Road MD 20616, or St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church P.O box 278 Ports Tobacco MD 20677, or St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth and Family located at 4901 Eastern Ave NE Hyattsville MD 20782.

The family asks that you take time with your family and friends, to continue to love each other. Make a toast to enduring friendships both lifelong and beyond.

