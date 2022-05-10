Police Investigating Drive-by Shooting in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported, One Residence Struck 5/10/2022

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., police responded to the area of Yorktown Road and Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

One 911 caller reported hearing at least 3 gunshots and reported a white sedan was fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description travelling away from the area on Great Mills Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspects fled at a high rate of speed causing officers to lose sight of the vehicle.

Police arrived on the scene of Kearsarge and located shotgun shells and 9mm shell casings in the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

At least one residence was struck by the projectiles.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.