St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police Continue Patrols Seeking Impaired Drivers

Law enforcement officers in St. Mary’s County have seen an increase in the number of impaired drivers reflected in the DUI arrests made this year by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

In the first four months of 2018, Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies made 36 DUI arrests. During the same four-month period this year, Sheriff’s deputies made 64 arrests, an increase of 77 percent over 2018. The Maryland State Police in St. Mary’s County made 96 DUI arrests during the first four months of this year.

“The number of impaired drivers that we are encountering on roads in St. Mary’s County is entirely too high,” said Captain David Yingling of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. “Both St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Maryland State Police Troopers are actively patrolling area roadways on the lookout for impaired and distracted drivers.”

“Don’t needlessly endanger yourself or others. Use a designated driver or a driver service or face the serious consequences in court,” Capt. Yingling said.

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol results in property destruction, injuries and death. Impaired drivers can lose their license, be assessed fines, serve jail time, have an interlock ignition system installed in a vehicle, pay higher insurance premiums or lose their insurance coverage.

Make the right decision and drive sober or make arrangements for a sober ride.