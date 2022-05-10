Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville Shut Down for Live Power Lines Across Roadway

May 10, 2022

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of 25935 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported outside fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find live power line across all lanes of Three Notch Road with an active fire.

Firefighters reported a dump truck travelling in the area “snagged” the power line, crews advised the operator of the dump truck is trapped inside of the vehicle due to the live power lines being on the vehicle.

SMECO is responding to assist. Police are on the scene to assist with traffic. ALL Southbound and Northbound lanes of Three Notch Road at Kimberly Lane is shut down at this time.

Use caution in the area and expect extended delays.


Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville VFD

