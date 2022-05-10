7-Year-Old Transported to Hospital After Attempting to Stab Victims with Scissors at Piney Point Elementary School





On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m., police responded to the Piney Point Elementary School in Tall Timbers, for the reported active disturbance with a weapon.

Police were advised a 7-year-old male student was attempting to stab people with scissors.

Staff members were able to isolate the student in a room away from other children until the arrival of police.

No injuries were reported.

The student was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Board of Education is handling the incident.

