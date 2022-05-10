School Resource Officer Recovers Airsoft Gun From Student at Esperanza Middle School





On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, a student at Esperanza Middle School, in Lexington Park, reported that another student was showing a gun magazine clip to students in a classroom. Administration was contacted immediately, and the child was brought to the office. Administration investigated the situation with the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer and secured a plastic toy airsoft gun.

Appropriate action was taken based upon the Code of Conduct.

All students and staff were able to continue with their instructional day, with no interruptions.

In a letter to parents, Acting Principal, Diane McKay, stated the letter was to inform you of what occurred in case your child heard or saw something and is concerned.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to child’s Assistant Principal.

