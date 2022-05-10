Suspended Charles County Sheriff’s Corrections Officer Indicted on Misdemeanor Charges

On May 6, 2022, a Charles County Grand Jury indicted NiJee Pierre McWillis, 33, of Newburg.

The suspended Charles County correctional officer, was indicted on two misdemeanor charges:

misconduct in office

unauthorized access to computers and related material.

McWillis had already been relieved of his duties and suspended in March of 2022 after the Agency was made aware that he was alleged to have violated the privacy of an arrestee’s cell phone during the booking process.

In accordance with Agency policy, the CCSO’s Office of Professional Responsibility conducted an administrative investigation and the Criminal Investigations Division collaborated with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office to address the potential violations of Maryland Law.

On May 10, McWillis, a four-year-veteran of the Agency, was served a criminal summons to appear in court.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry said, “I want to keep our community up to date on this investigation and reassure them that we investigated these allegations to the fullest extent. This correctional officer’s actions are contrary to the values and the professionalism of the Agency.” The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining public trust and encourages anyone with a complaint to contact the agency or submit a complaint via the CCSO website: www.ccso.us.

