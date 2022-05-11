One Transported to Hospital After Vehicle Crashes Into Building in Prince Frederick Shopping Center

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 625 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a structure and one patient reported unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle completely into the structure and reported two patients with injuries.

One patient was extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews and a second patient, who was an occupant inside the building was treated.

One patient was transported and the other refused transport to the hospital. Both sustained only minor injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, with the store being examined for structural integrity by a Calvert County building inspector.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

